North Dakota’s longest-running marathon returns for the 40th year

North Dakota’s longest-running marathon returned to Bismarck for the 40th year Saturday.

About 2,000 participants regionally and from across the country ran either the 26.2-mile Bismarck Marathon, the 5K or 10k Run ,and some even ran more than one event.

Last year the marathon was canceled because of COVID-19.

This year’s participants and organizers said they’re happy the race went uninterrupted.

Organizers said the race promotes health and wellness, and the proceeds from it are donated to local charities in Bismarck and Mandan.

“After a year off, you really get to appreciate how much you enjoy putting on a race and seeing runners over come a very difficult marathon distance,” Co Director of Bismarck Marathon Josh Askvig said.

“We can all come together and support each other. Whether you’re a walker, whether you’re a runner , we all can appreciate our hard work and kindness and just love for one another,” participant April Lund said.

In 2019, $40,000 dollars from the race were donated to local charities