The need for food to help families remains high. Now, the state’s only mobile food pantry is making its way to our region.

Great Plains Food Bank is based in Fargo, with a distribution center in Bismarck.

The organization distributes food to pantries, shelters, soup kitchens and other programs in more than 100 communities across North Dakota and eastern Minnesota.

The mobile food pantry will be stopping in Center, Hazen and Beulah next week.

The first stop will be Thursday, March 17, in Center at the Betty Havel Memorial Civic Center beginning at 12:45 p.m., in Hazen at Mandate Machinery from 2:30-3:30 p.m. and in Beulah at the New Life Worship Center from 5-6 p.m.