North Dakota’s unemployment rate for 2020

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Nearly 16,500 North Dakotans are currently unemployed. We spoke to the communications officer at Job Service North Dakota about what this last year has been like.

She says the unemployment rate for the month of November is 4.1 one percent. In April it was 9.2 percent. And this time last year, pre-pandemic, the unemployment rate was 2 percent.

“In those last few months that I’ve mentioned, since September, we’ve been right around 2 percent higher than where we were this time last year, and that’s definitely attributable to the pandemic,” said Sarah Arntson, communications officer, Job Service ND.

The newest stimulus package signed by the President will include an additional $300 on top of weekly unemployment benefits through March 14.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

WDA Hockey 12-31

WDA Basketball 12-31

DLB Lakers Boys Basketball

Saint Marys Boys Basketball

Bars/Restaurants and NYE

Vaccine Priority for Standing Rock

MANDAN YOGA STUDIO

NDC DEC 31

Class B Basketball

CLass A action

Wednesday, December 30th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Youth Substance Abuse Grant

Warm temperatures could threaten ice on waters and lakes

Amber's Wednesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 12/30

Very warm weather ahead

NDC DEC 30

WDA Hockey

Class B Basketball

WDA Basketball

Woman Shares Walk-in Story

More Video

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories