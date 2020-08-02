North Prairie Farmers Market celebrates 13 years

Every Saturday, until October, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. you’ll see various vendors set up on the corner of 2nd Avenue and Broadway in Minot.

You’ll find anything from fresh produce, veggies, sweets and even cosmetics.

Other markets in town, like the one in Oak Park, have some of the same vendor options except it’s 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturdays and they tack on a few extra days throughout the week.

One new vendor tells KX News despite only having one day to draw in a crowd she’s still appreciative of the support that’s given.

“It’s always great to see the community come out and support individuals out here at the Farmers Market. Many of us do this just as a side job, a little extra to pay a few bills or to put a little extra food on the table and it’s always great just to be out in the community.” Owner of Miranda’s Tasty Traditions Miranda Heisler said.

If you’re a new vendor and want to participate click here.