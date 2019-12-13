North Walmart currently closed after fire

The north Walmart in Bismarck is currently closed as Fire officials investigate a morning fire. Walmart says they’re working to clean up the garden center currently but are hoping to open later today.

Around 8 o’clock this morning, the Bismarck Fire Department responded to a fire alarm at the North Bismarck Walmart.

Crews arrived to light smoke coming from the store and conducted a quick 360 inspection to find the source of the smoke.

“At that point the smoke started to get darker and heavier, crews initiated fire attack. They did a search and found fire in the garden center area of the store on the south side. They knocked down the fire, extinguished it and then they conducted overhaul operation which is the phase we are in right now.”



The cause fire is currently under investigation and no one was injured.