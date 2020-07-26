Northern Infidels MC in Minot brings awareness to suicide prevention

Suicide is one of the leading causes of death in the US.

People across the country and right here in North Dakota are making an effort to raise awareness.

This morning bikers from all around the community joined together at The Northern Infidels MC clubhouse in Minot for one cause.

“North Dakota suicide prevention.” Northern Infidels MC Vice President Brandon Tapp said.

According to the North Dakota Suicide Prevention Plan, suicide is the ninth leading cause of death in North Dakota overall, and the second leading cause of death for those between the ages of 15 and 24.

“All the way from the military, to our children, to our young adults, all the way up to our seniors it’s becoming more prevalent and we’re doing our part to help,” Tapp said.

Tapp says the Northern Infidels MC Bike Club holds an annual bike ride raising awareness and money to go to suicide prevention and this year they’ve taken it a step further by partnering with the North Dakota Suicide Prevention Coalition.

“The mission is to provide hope to all generations through advocacy, communication, collaboration, and education.” NDSPC Chair Person Kora Dockter said.

Education is their main focus making sure professionals know exactly how to help in dire situations.

“We know that there are effective best practices that are shown to decrease suicide rates as much as 90% in hospital settings and other healthcare settings. We also know that healthcare settings are among the settings that people reach out to for help, so we really want to implement evidence-based practices in those health care settings.” NDSPC Executive Board Member Alison Traynor Dockter said.

Traynor says simply teaching someone the signs to look out for and what steps to take could make the difference.

“If you’re worried about someone or if you just have a gut feeling, or you’re noticing that they are withdrawn, or maybe agitated, just behaving differently than normal. You just notice a change. Ask directly about suicide or tell someone who’s not afraid to ask. It’s okay if that person is not you, but make sure you have a plan that someones asking directly about suicide. We always say if you’re worried about someone consider that it might be suicide first, it could be something else, but suicide is a matter of life and death.” Traynor said.

Traynor and Dockter say they’re appreciative of the Northern Infidels MC Bike Club for holding these events because it simply helps push the message along.

“To improve services and advocate for people so they can get the help they need.” Dockter said.

If you or someone you know wants to seek free professional help you can call the 24-hour suicide hotline. 1-800-273-8255