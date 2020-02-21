Northern Plains Children’s Advocacy Center raising money for families dealing with abuse at Champagne and Ice Gala

One in 5 girls and 1 in 20 boys are a victim of child abuse, according to a study by the Crimes Against Research Center. This weekend, one organization in North Dakota is doing its part to help lower those numbers.

The Northern Plains Children Advocacy Center in Minot is hosting its annual Champagne and Ice Gala. They’re raising money to continue their mission of helping children and families who are victims of sexual abuse.

Last year, they raised close to $30,000 and are hoping to raise even more this year.

“Anybody is welcome from the public to attend. We sell tickets at the door or by the table,” said Chuck Panzer, Vice-Chair of Northern Plains Children Advocacy Center.

The Gala is one of the biggest money generators for the organization. A major resource that the center offers is forensic interviews. When a report is given to law enforcement, families are referred to the center.

State Attorney Roza Larson said most of the cases that come across her desk, the center assists with.

“In the last month alone, I think I have read probably seven or eight investigations involving sexual abuse or sexual assault of some sort on kids,” said Larson.

She said funding to keep a program like this going is important. If you want to enjoy an evening out and help raise money for a cause, you can head to the Grand Hotel Saturday at 6 p.m.

