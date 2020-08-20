Northern Plains Dance in Bismarck helping parents dealing with hybrid learning

A Bismarck dance studio is giving parents a helping hand in the world of distance learning.

With a hybrid learning model kids will have to attend school some days and others remotely, but what about parents who have to work?

Northern Plains Dance is helping parents of elementary school kids with their schedules by establishing a new program called Learning Hub.

“We have instructors with college degrees who have spent their entire career teaching children and we have empty space. We feel really lucky to be able to kind of fill that void for some families,” shared Hollis Mackintosh Heid, Director for the Northern Prairie Dance Company.

There will be both morning and afternoon sessions available, allowing parents to plan accordingly.

In every physical activity including a dance party here and there.

