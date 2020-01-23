Northern Plains Food and Farming Conference now has over 500 in attendance

What used to be just a couple dozen farmers and producers has now turned into hundreds.

Thursday is the first day of the Northern Plains Food and Farming Conference.

It started 41 years ago, where just over 30 people took part in it.

That number has grown to over 500 people who attend the conference over the last few years.

WDAY talked to the executive director of the Northern Plains Sustainable Ag Society who said the conference is meant to create conversation.

“There are ideas, new ideas that can help create better sustainability for both farmers and the earth,” said Verne Kragnes.

The conference started Thursday and will run until Sunday at the Holiday Inn in Fargo.