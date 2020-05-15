Minot’s Northern Testing, Inc. now in new location

A testing company in Minot now has a new location.

Northern Testing, Inc. has moved to 15th Street SW next to the Dakota Square Mall.

Background checks, alcohol and drug tests, and DOT test panels are just some of the services offered.



President Brenda Borders says they just outgrew their old location off South Broadway.



The new Northern Testing, Inc. is in an old bank which she says some people are still adjusting to.



“We have people who insist on coming to the drive-thru and depositing money,” Borders said. “We actually had a guy wait 15 minutes in the drive-thru yesterday, get mad and leave, and then come back later to deposit money. We have to run out and tell them, ‘we’re not a bank anymore.'”



