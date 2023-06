MANDAN, N.D. (KXNET) — Northland Auto Auction hosted a classic car auction to help kick off the 2023 Buggies and Blues.

Despite the rainy weather, many came out to the auction to see and bid on around 50 cars.

Buggies and Blues is a classic car show held in Mandan. This is the event’s 30th anniversary. The event begins Saturday, June 10.