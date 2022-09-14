MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — What does it take to become an American?

An artist has his take on the process.

The Northwest Arts Center at Minot State presents ‘Becoming American’ by South Korean artist and fashion designer Dong Kyu Kim.

Kim’s solo exhibition presents mixed media artworks that explains his experience of becoming an American citizen.

Immigrating to the United States in 2007, Kim’s exhibition is both a record and an interpretation of his struggles.

Kim entered one of the Northwest Art Center’s juried exhibitions in 2020 and won best of show, allowing him to present his own exhibition.

“So there’s all these things that come together that are unique and not something that we would normally be able to display at the Northwest Art Center,” said Northwest Arts Center Director, Greg Vettel.

The Becoming American exhibit will be on display until the end of September.