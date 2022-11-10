MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — The Northwest Arts Center is hosting a new exhibit, however, this is not your normal exhibit.

Blair Treuer is a textile artist, whose art allows the audience to see life, from the artist’s point of view.

The art in this exhibition is made by individual pieces of fabric that were stitched together, with each piece taking up to three to five months.

Treuer’s art in this exhibit is focused on the cultures and heritage of the Ojibwe.

“Treuer’s exhibition is actually the first time that we’ve had a whole exhibition of just textile works at the Art Center or fabric arts. We’ve had individual pieces in group exhibitions that have been like either quilted or fabric works but this is the first time we’ve had a textile artist on display at the art center,” said Northwest Arts Center Executive Director, Greg Vettel.

This exhibition is the final artist exhibition at the Northwest Art Center for the year, and it will be on display until December 1.