MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — The Northwest Arts Center continues to encourage artistic and multi-cultural expression through education.

The gallery is opening the fall semester at Minot State University with an art exhibition with submissions from all around the world.

The Northwest Arts Center at Minot State has enriched the artistic life of northwest North Dakota.

The gallery holds year-round art exhibitions, performing art series, and artistic workshops.

The Permanent Art Collection at the center contains more than 1,200 works, which are featured in touring and local displays.

“It’s an incredible opportunity to view contemporary artwork created by incredible artists. And we get to have it here on campus for our students and local communities in Minot. Artwork that you normally wouldn’t get to see in person,” said Greg Vettel, the director at the Northwest Arts Center.

Since 1995, the International All Media Juried Art Exhibition has brought diverse artwork to the Magic City.

This year, 44 artists from across the world have submitted entries from traditional to experimental pieces.

There is even a submission from an artist in Taiwan.

Vettel said, “We have a range of artwork from your more traditional mediums, like oil and acrylic painting, ceramic sculpture. We have digital works in the show. We have even a 3D piece, a 3D printed resin piece in the show too. There’s metal sculpture, cast sculpture, printmaking, and photography. There are combined mixed media formats too. So it’s a really cool thing that runs the gamete of all kinds of both traditional and new art forms.”

The artwork is judged, and one piece will be chosen for ‘best of show’, giving the artist the chance to hold their own solo art exhibition at the gallery.

This year’s artworks highlight moments in today’s world, surrounding the environment, the human condition, and issues surrounding equality and good versus evil.

“I have to pinch myself every time I come in here to work because, it’s such a beautiful space,” Vettel added.

For the 28th year, members of the Northwest Arts Center hope to showcase the passion for creativity and artistic ability, from across the world.

The exhibit is open to the public Tuesday through Friday, until September 16.