MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — The Northwest Arts Center at Minot State University wants to present “The Dog & Pony Show II.”

According to a news release, this exhibition is by artists Walter Piehl and Doug Pfliger and will be available to view from February 16 to March 30.

The iconic series of works playfully intertwine in a dynamic display of color, line, and shape because it includes mixed media painting and sculpture.

The show will feature works from the “Walter Piehl Retrospective: 1967-2018.” Piehl is nationally recognized as one of North Dakota’s premier painters.

Piehl’s paintings demonstrate a blend of Western and contemporary artistic styles and have been shown at the Eiteljorg Museum of American Indian and Western Art, the Pro Rodeo Hall of Fame, the Museum of the American Cowboy, the Missoula Art Museum, and the Yellowstone Art Museum, as well as other galleries throughout the southwest and midwest.

With the Retrospective, there will be an exhibition of mixed media paintings and sculptures by Pfliger, who is a former Minot State professor.

Pfliger’s “Bandana-rama” series is inspired by a cowboy and bucking bronco emblazoned bandana, and it uses iconic western imagery that’s documented from vintage and contemporary sources.

“Doug’s Dogs’ series started as a fluke in 2005, and several prototypes were constructed and submitted to a fundraiser for the Taube Museum of Art. The dogs were well received and they were outbid and people wanted more. So, Pfliger agreed to make more and they’ve been quite popular.

Humor has always been a part of Pfliger’s art, which is whimsical and narrative and he said, “I like working in a variety of themes and series in an attempt to both amuse and create dialogue.”

There will be an opening reception and an online viewing of “The Dog & Pony Show II” with Piehl and Pfliger on Thursday, February 16 from 5-7 p.m. Both exhibitions and receptions are free and open to the public.

While the exhibitions are at the Northwest Arts Center, they are available to be seen Tuesday-Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday 1-5 p.m. The center will be closed on holidays.

The gallery is located on the lower level of the Gordon B. Olson Library at Minot State University and has its own entrance on the south side of the library.