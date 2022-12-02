MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — The Northwest Arts Center at Minot State will be holding its second art auction ‘Oh, It’s a Holiday Thing’ this month.

According to a news release, you are to put on your finest holiday clothes and enjoy a celebration, commemorating the year with food, company, music, and the chance to bid on some art on Saturday, December 17, with a social starting at 6:30 p.m.

Walk through the gallery to take in the last view “A Creative Life” by Rosanne Olson, partake in food and drinks, and place bids on silent auction artwork before the live auction begins at 8 p.m.

The live auction has artists from across the region and nation while featuring art by Walter Piehl, Susana Amundaraín, and more.

Silent bidding opens in person and online on Tuesday, December 13 at 10 a.m. and ends on auction night at 9 p.m.

The silent auction has pieces from local artists, Minot State faculty, and students with different mediums and styles.

Take home an original work of art while supporting artists and art institutions.

The exhibition of the auction artwork will be on display from December 3-17 on the lower level of the Gordon B. Olson Library.

It will be open Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday from 1-5 p.m., and by special arrangement. The center will be closed on holidays.

All of the proceeds will benefit the Northwest Arts Center and participating artists.

Admission is free and open to the public