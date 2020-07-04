Northwest Communications Co-op in Ray bringing attention to area businesses

The customer experience team recently created the ND 43,000 square mile serving area through a 5 to 7-minute video.

The purpose of this was to bring attention to small businesses in rural areas, that may not get a lot of attention otherwise.

Something team members say is more important now than ever before.

“This is a very unique and I think a fun way for us to maybe spread the word about them and remind people just how important shopping local and buying close by really is all year long, but especially during this time when people were forced to close and lives have changed dramatically.” NCC Employee Courtney Olson said.

Video’s can be seen on both NCC’s Facebook and YouTube page.