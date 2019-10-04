Northwest Mandan residents should check for discolored water

The outlined area on the Mandan map is where discolored water may appear.

A portion of northwest Mandan may experience discolored water following work by city contractors replacing a water line.

The area that may be affected is north of Second Street NW and west of 10th Avenue NW.

For reference, this is in an area that roughly includes Roosevelt Elementary School, Christ the King Church and Direct Med.

Contractors for the City of Mandan were replacing a waterline this week. To isolate the line being worked on, it was necessary to adjust the flow of water in the affected area.

The Mandan Engineering and Planning Department encourages residents in the area who may be experiencing discolored water to flush cold water either through an outdoor spigot or a bath tub fixture for about five minutes or until the water runs clear.

Start with faucets at the lowest level of your home and move up to the highest level.

Once water starts running clearly, turn off the faucets in the same order, lowest to highest level.

You should also flush your refrigerator’s water lines.

Residents noticing discolored water should not consume it or cook with it until the water runs clear.

Discolored water is a common after a water main break or other water system maintenance work. It is caused by sediment and mineral deposits in the pipes that can be stirred up when the water is turned off and then back on following the repair work.

If you have questions or concerns, please call the Engineering and Planning Department at 667-3225.