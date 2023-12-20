MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — The Minot Shrine Club Circus Board has announced the 2024 Northwest Shrine Circus dates.

According to a news release, the Northwest Shrine Circus will be performing at the North Dakota State Fair Center.

Performances will be happening on Thursday, May 9 at 10 a.m. and 7 p.m., Friday, May 10 at 10 a.m., 4 p.m., and 7:30 p.m., and Saturday, May 11 at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m.

The club helps to put on the Northwest Shrine Circus and supports the Shriners Hospitals for Children and the services they provide to children in need.

The Northwest Shrine Circus has been taking place in Minot and the surrounding community for 68 years.