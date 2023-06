SHARON, N.D. (KXNET) — A 46-year-old man from Northwood died in an ATV crash near Sharon around 6:20 Friday evening.

According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, the man was driving east on 16th St NE when he lost control near the 134th Ave NE intersection.

The ATV rolled and the man was ejected, he suffered fatal injuries.

The crash is still under investigation by the North Dakota Highway Patrol.