“Not a major concern”: Top health expert on safety review of the AstraZeneca vaccine

AstraZeneca remains in the crosshairs of European medical regulators as they review the safety of the vaccine.

Both Italy and France say they are ready to restart inoculations if they get the green light. They are among more than a dozen European countries that paused Astrazenca shots after about 30 reports of severe blood clots out of the more than 17 million people vaccinated with it.

North Dakota’s Chief Health Strategist Dr. Joshua Wynne says from what’s been reported, this doesn’t sound like a major concern. He added, from a more casual look at the information available, he hasn’t seen a strong connection between the blood clots and the AstraZeneca vaccine.

The pharmaceutical company has not applied for emergency authorization in the U.S. yet. Dr. Wynne says it’s actually more of a traditional vaccine than the three currently being distributed here. He says U.S. agencies will take the time to evaluate their own trials and data here firsthand.

“I have no insider information here, but I suspect that this is just something that’s seen,” Dr. Wynne explained.

“I mean blood clots occur in people, and yes, maybe it was younger than usual but without looking at the entire set of patient information, I really can’t comment any more definitively, other than to say, ‘We, the United States, will look at the data ourselves.'”

Dr. Wynne expects information from the U.S. AstraZeneca trials will be available soon, sometime within the next month.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

