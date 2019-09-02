Not everyone has Labor Day off

This year marks the 125th anniversary of Labor Day…but not everyone has the day off. 97% of employers give workers the day off. However, more than 40% of businesses will still be open and have some staff members on the clock.

Kyle Beck: Everyday no matter what day it is, holidays, Christmas, weekend, it’s the same day for us.



Most people are off on Labor Day but there are some professions that can’t afford to take the day off.

Kyle Beck: We still have the same requirements, the same needs. We do daily truck checks. We make sure the city is staffed. 16 person minimal staffing no matter what day it is.



The Senior Firefighter says just like any other day, on holidays you really don’t know what to expect.



Kyle Beck: You always think Thanksgiving will be busy, or 4th of July will be busy with fireworks. Sometimes you’ll show up and it’s the quietest day you’ve worked.



But quiet doesn’t really describe the day at Trinity First Care Clinic.

Dani Pinckney: Holidays are usually our busiest days.In the morning we have quit a few people come in, because their primary doctor is closed. So we’ve been pretty busy this morning.



Pinckney says it’s important for the community to have access to healthcare, even on holidays.



Dani Pinckney: People cant wait until tomorrow sometimes, or some times they end up in the emergency room, for something that’s non emergent. So we like to take that burden off of people.



Beck and Pinckney both say they don’t mind working on holidays, after all, serving the community is what they signed up for.

Trinity First Care Clinic will close today at 5, but they say if you have a emergency, don’t hesitate to call 911 or visit the ER which is open 24 hours a day.