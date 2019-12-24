Not everyone has the holiday off

While many families get to spend time together during the holidays, but some aren’t as fortunate.

According to a poll done by Allstate, a quarter of a million Americans will be required to work on Christmas Day and New Year…and they aren’t all retail workers. We spoke to a health care professional who said it comes with the territory.

“People don’t stop getting sick because it’s the holidays and there are still emergency’s. Whether someone cut their finger while they were making dinner for holiday or the flu bug. People are always going to be getting sick no matter what day it is,” said nurse Tabetha Buechler.

She said that it’s not about the day you celebrate the holiday, but the memories that you make around it.