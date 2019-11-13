Live Now
WATCH: KX News at Noon

Not guilty pleas entered in forgery, theft case

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Scales of Justice and Law books on a wooden background._1555622090871

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A Bismarck woman has pleaded not guilty to using fraudulent letters and a judge’s forged signature to swindle more than $800,000 from people who thought they were loaning her money.

Thirty-two-year-old Autumn Morrell entered the pleas Tuesday to three counts of theft and three counts of forgery. Each felony carries a maximum of 20 years in prison upon conviction.

Prosecutors say Morrell used fraudulent letters from government organizations, some with a forged signature of a South Central District judge, to convince people to loan her money, promising to pay them more in return.

Authorities say Morrell convinced one person to give her nearly $300,000 by telling the victim she was going to collect a large sum of money from Medicaid and needed money to pay some bills.

Morell will stand trial beginning Feb. 19.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

How Lake Sakakawea Can Create Its Own Weather

Thumbnail for the video titled "How Lake Sakakawea Can Create Its Own Weather"

Amber's Wednesday Morning One Minute Forecast 11/13

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Wednesday Morning One Minute Forecast 11/13"

Wednesday: Decreasing clouds with slightly cooler temps

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday: Decreasing clouds with slightly cooler temps"

Holiday Book Drive

Thumbnail for the video titled "Holiday Book Drive"

Region Volleyball 11.12.19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Region Volleyball 11.12.19"

Women's College Basketball 11.12.19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Women's College Basketball 11.12.19"

Garrison Water

Thumbnail for the video titled "Garrison Water"

LESSENING RESTRICTIONS PKG

Thumbnail for the video titled "LESSENING RESTRICTIONS PKG"

Beulah Update

Thumbnail for the video titled "Beulah Update"

UMary

Thumbnail for the video titled "UMary"

Kidder County

Thumbnail for the video titled "Kidder County"

Flasher VBall

Thumbnail for the video titled "Flasher VBall"

YHF

Thumbnail for the video titled "YHF"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 11/12

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 11/12"

Recovery Through Art

Thumbnail for the video titled "Recovery Through Art"

DAPL

Thumbnail for the video titled "DAPL"

Bracelets

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bracelets"

Ideal Option

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ideal Option"

Recovering When Busy

Thumbnail for the video titled "Recovering When Busy"

Hanson Sentenced

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hanson Sentenced"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge