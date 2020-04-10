Not guilty pleas entered in kidnapping, assault case

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A Bismarck man will stand trial in July after pleading not guilty to charges of kidnapping a woman at knifepoint and assaulting her.

Thirty-two-year-old Carlos Mendez Jr. was charged in March with felony kidnapping, burglary and three other counts, including violating a protection order.

The woman told police she returned to her home to find Mendez there holding a knife. Court documents say Mendez threatened to kill her if she didn’t listen to him, then made her drive him to another residence and struck her several times as they drove.

Mendez entered the pleas at his Thursday preliminary hearing. A judge scheduled a trial to start July 15.

