MANDAN, N.D. (KXNET) — It isn’t exactly Christmas yet, and it’s a lot warmer than December, but that isn’t stopping Raging Rivers Water Park in Mandan from decking the halls.

They combined the best parts of Christmas and summer by the pool by celebrating Christmas in July.

While people played in the pool, they heard Christmas music and got to take part in Christmas-themed trivia with the help of an elf.

“The staff have a lot of fun with it,” said Mandan Parks and Rec Community Engagement Manager Kelly Thomas. “They wear fun Christmas apparel — whether it’s green or red clothing, or fun headbands. It’s a good way to get the staff involved, and have fun with the staff as well.”

Patrons were also given the chance to support the community by bringing food donations to receive a reduced admission fee.

Children visiting the park certainly enjoyed the festivities — whether they came for the Christmas-themed music and trivia, or just to hang out with friends at the pool.

Those that KX interviewed noted that even in the summer, the event was enough to get them all into the festive mood.

“I think Christmas in July is a really cool idea,” said one excited swimmer. “We don’t really get to celebrate Christmas at waterparks because it’s generally in the summer. I think it’s a really cool idea.”

“It gives you like a festive thing in the middle of the summer,” said another, “because usually there’s not a lot of holidays in the summer, so it kind of gives you something to have fun with.”

Christmas in July isn’t the only fun event Raging Rivers is putting on. They are also hosting an event on July 26 called Everyone Swims, which is open to people who have special needs or are differently abled.

If you’d like to learn more, click the link here.