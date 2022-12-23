DICKINSON, N.D. (KXNET) — Right now, a man in Dickinson can’t go home after his house caught fire this week.

Firefighters say the fire started around 3:30 p.m. on Thursday along the 500 block of South Main Avenue.

Firefighters say the man told them it started in his furnace and spread to the home’s ventilation system.

The man was then taken to the hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation but has since been released.

Unfortunately, firefighters tell KX News the fire burned hot enough that the home isn’t safe to live in right now.

“Any time we have a housefire, we contact the Red Cross and get them in contact with the homeowner, so they can get that person set up and a place to stay,” Dickinson Fire Department Deputy Chief Mark Selle said. “Give them some basic essentials to get them through until they can get back on their feet. That happened last night as well and the individual has been taken care of and he got things going back in the right direction, but it’s going to be some time before he can move back into his home.”

Firefighters say the man lives alone in the home with three dogs.