MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — NOTSTOCK is making its 16th appearance at Minot State University.

According to a news release, from September 21-23, guest artists will share their talents, passions, expertise, and work with the community.

All the events are free and open to the public, they will be on MSU’s campus or in downtown Minot.

“Piotr Szyhalski: Prints from the Labor Camp” is the major exhibit in the Northwest Arts Center this year. The exhibit has 225 posters Szyhalski made every day for eight months during the pandemic that became known as “COVID-19: Labor Camp Report.” The exhibit also has works from Szyhalski’s “War Reports” and “We Are Working All the Time!” as well as leaflets and a large banner.

In the Northwest Arts Center, Szyhalski will print live for all three days, give a presentation on September 21 and 22 at 12 p.m., and lead a march around campus.

Szyhalski’s work will be on display and for sale through October 14.

WordStock is returning with guest Kyle Tran Myhre, aka Guante, who is a poet and activist. Tran Myhre will perform on September 21 at 7 p.m., visit classes, and conduct workshops with students.

PotStock’s featured artist is Sasha Barrett, whose work consists of pots, wall tiles, and sculptures that lean on narrative with references to the war in Ukraine. Barrett will provide demonstrations all three days, give a presentation on September 22 at 11 a.m., and work with visitors.

The MSU Assistant Professor of Theater, Sarah Honerman, will lead a workshop called Improv & Movement on September 21 and 22 at 10 a.m.

Daily DIY screen printing and hands-on pottery activities will be outside the Northwest Arts Center each day.

“NOTSTOCK pushes the boundaries of creativity and expression by exposing attendees to outstanding art and allowing the audience to participate and make art,” said MSU Professor Art and NOTSTOCK Co-Organizer Bill Harbot.

At 5 p.m. on Friday, September 22, NOTSTOCK will move downtown to the Taube Museum of Art where the “NOTSTOCK Poster Retrospective” is on display until September 28. A reception will be held from 5-7 p.m. with hands-on printing activities.

After the reception, people can head over to the Blue Rider for the NOTSTOCK concert, Bart Goop will play at 7 p.m. and Products Band will play at 8 p.m. Admission is free and everyone is welcome.

“Saturday, September 23 is community day at NOTSTOCK. Come spend part of the day seeing and making art with friends and family,” said MSU Vice President for Academic Affairs and NOTSTOCK Co-Organizer Laurie Geller. “Print a T-shirt, listen to music, create a clay vessel on a pottery wheel, see the artists in action, and view their work.”

Saturday’s hours are from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. Artists will have an array of affordable artwork and books for people to buy.

The closing reception for the event will be at 7 p.m. on September 23 at the Northwest Arts Center. There, people can hear from the artists, see their work, and enjoy food, drinks, and live music from Labor Camp. It’s free and open to the public.

“We are super excited to host so many amazing artists and share them with the community,” Geller added. “Please join us on campus and in downtown Minot. Everyone is invited.”

You can visit this website for more information.