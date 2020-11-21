November on track to be North Dakota’s deadliest month

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health nurses Crys Kuntz, left, and Sara Nelson confer inside the Bismarck Event Center on Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020, in Bismarck, N.D., where vehicles were lined up for the weekly drive-thru COVID-19 testing. Coronavirus infections in the Dakotas are growing faster than anywhere else in the nation, fueling impassioned debates over masks, personal responsibility and freedom after months in which the two states avoided the worst of the pandemic. (Tom Stromme/The Bismarck Tribune via AP)

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — November is on track to become North Dakota’s deadliest month from COVID-19, as the number of cases continue to surge in the state that has become among the nation’s hotspots for coronavirus spread. Health officials confirmed 16 new deaths on Saturday, bringing the statewide death toll from the virus to 834. Data show 268 of the deaths have occurred so far in November, just under the October tally of 285. More than half of the statewide deaths have occurred in the past few weeks. Health officials confirmed 1,526 new cases on Saturday..

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

Class B State Volleyball

Class A State Volleyball

New Dawn Business

Dog Daycare

KX Convo: Kim Norton

Minot New City Manager Hired

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 11/20

Burgum on Mandate

Small Businesses

Green Bandana

Plea From Nurses

Lifeblood Award

12 Stones

Tom's Friday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 11/20

District 8 Seat

FURRY FRIDAY NOV 20

NDC NOV 20

Friday, November 20th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Morning Forecast

Class A State Volleyball

More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss