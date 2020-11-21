November on track to be North Dakota’s deadliest month

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — November is on track to become North Dakota’s deadliest month from COVID-19, as the number of cases continue to surge in the state that has become among the nation’s hotspots for coronavirus spread. Health officials confirmed 16 new deaths on Saturday, bringing the statewide death toll from the virus to 834. Data show 268 of the deaths have occurred so far in November, just under the October tally of 285. More than half of the statewide deaths have occurred in the past few weeks. Health officials confirmed 1,526 new cases on Saturday..
