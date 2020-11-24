Now that the 2020 Census is complete, what’s next?

The 2020 Census is complete and now the City of Minot is waiting to see if they reached a new, major milestone.

Although the pandemic slowed things down, 67% of households responded to the census in Ward County. That number is down a little bit from 69% in 2010.

We spoke to the city’s public information officer who says now they are waiting to see if the population hit the 50,000 mark.

“They have been collecting data for a whole year. It’s a lot to go through. They have to go through the self-response data, the enumerated data. We won’t know if we reached that threshold for some time,” said Derek Hackett.

If that threshold is reached it would classify Minot as a metropolis. That could mean major business development for the city.

