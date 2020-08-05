Noxious or obnoxious? Either way, the weeds gotta go

We are seeing the full force of weeds in our pastures, fields and yards.

But are the pesky weeds in your yard considered noxious? North Dakota keeps a list of noxious weeds that can be harmful as well as unsightly. That list is required by state law. The NDSU Extension Center says it’s best to spray weeds early in the season, but for those weeds that just won’t go away, the Extension Center says it can help you set up a “management plan.”

“The best time if you’re in town and you wanna spray for your yard is gonna be in the spring when it’s just young and it’s just starting to grow and then in the fall when you can make that application and gets into those root storage areas,” said Tyler Kralicek, Ag and Natural Resource Agent.

To see the list of weeds the state considers noxious, click here.