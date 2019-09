Palmer Amaranth has been confirmed in Morton County, making it the eighth county to identify the weed since it was introduced to the state in 2018.

Palmer was also found in Grant and Emmons County earlier this year.

Commissioner Doug Goehring reminds farmers to scout fields and clean excess dirt and plant debris off equipment between fields to prevent spreading.

So far the noxious weed has been found in Morton, Emmons, Grant, Benson, Foster, McIntosh, Dickey, and Richland County.