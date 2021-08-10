UPDATE: Fatal single-engine plane crash in Emmons County

A pilot flying a crop spraying aircraft actively engaged in spraying has died after the aircraft struck a high voltage transmission line Tuesday morning.

The impact caused disabling damage to the aircraft and it crashed into a nearby field.

The pilot suffered fatal injuries during the crash and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Authorities say the incident happened at approximately 7:40 a.m. three miles west and three miles south of Strasburg, ND near the intersection of 7th Avenue and 92nd Street SE. The Western Area Power Administration transmission line was severed.

The crash remains under investigation by the NDHP and FAA with the assistance of the Emmons County Sheriff’s office.

The name of the pilot will be released pending notification of the family.

Orginal story: The National Transportation Safety Board says it’s investigating the crash of a small airplane in south-central North Dakota.

The NTSB tweeted that the Rockwell International S-2R plane went down Tuesday in the Emmons County community of Strasburg, which is about 75 miles southeast of Bismarck.

The agency provided no other immediate details, including whether there were injuries.

The Emmons County Sheriff’s Office said deputies have responded to the incident. The aircraft type is a single-engine, fixed-wing plane.