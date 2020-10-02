NTSB releases investigative documents, photos in 2018 Bismarck Air Medical plane crash

The National Transportation Safety Board today released a collection of documents, interviews, drawings and photos related to its investigation into the 2018 crash of an Air Medical plane northwest of Bismarck.

The crash killed all three people aboard: pilot Todd Lasky, nurse Bonnie Cook and paramedic Chris Iverson.

The Bismarck Air Medical Cessna turboprop was en route to Williston from Bismarck around 10:40 p.m., November 18, 2018, when, according to the NTSB, the plane apparently broke up in flight and came down near Harmon, about 20 miles northwest of Bismarck.

The release of the material on the NTSB website docket page includes factual reports and documents, including interview transcripts, photographs, and other investigative materials.

The docket does not include any analysis, findings, recommendations or a probable cause determination. It is merely a release of investigative information in the name of public transparency.

There’s no word yet on when a final report on the crash will be released.

Among the materials released are weather records, witness interviews, aerial and ground photos of the wreckage, radar data, radio communications, toxicology reports and more.

The information was summarized in a factual report on the accident released August 13 on the NTSB website.