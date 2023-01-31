BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) – Bismarck State College has had a nuclear power program for about ten years. Students can learn online with integrated learning tools that help them understand how nuclear power really works. Reporter Taylor Aasen met with the Assistant Dean of Bismarck State College, Gregory Lugar, to learn more about what the nuclear program is like.

“There are a lot of benefits to nuclear power over the lifetime of a plant,” explains Lugar. “It’s actually one of the cheaper sources of energy. It has a little bit of trouble regarding that. It has a lot of upfront costs, which can scare some investors away, but you know, over the course of the plant’s lifetime because you don’t have to be refueling all the time, it’s quite cheap. It doesn’t produce any greenhouse gases, which obviously is a big deal these days. And like I said, it’s safe.”

