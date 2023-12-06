NEW TOWN, N.D. (KXNET) — Right now, a tribal community college in North Dakota is hoping for some Christmas-time donations from people to help out the campus.

Dr. Twyla Baker, president of Nueta Hidatsa Sahnish Community College in New Town, says they’re now celebrating 50 years in education.

Baker says the college has around 150 students and she’s excited about future expansion projects.

She says donors can give to the school online or write a check to the North Dakota Community Foundation.

“Tribal colleges are probably one of the hidden gems of the state of North Dakota. They are public institutions of higher education so they are open to everyone not just tribal members, and we tend to get a lot of bang for our buck and we try to pass on all of that to our students,” explained Baker.

Right now, Nueta Hidatsa Sahnish Community College is taking applications for the spring semester.

The deadline to send in paperwork is December 31.