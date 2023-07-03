NEW TOWN, N.D. (KXNET) — A new partnership is reviving old cultural practices so they can be used by newer generations.

Nueta Hidatsa Sahnish College, located in New Town, has joined forces with Montana State University to strengthen its agriculture programs. Together, they have received $5 million from the USDA to support indigenous food systems and ag programs.

Jill Falcon-Ramaker, Turtle Mountain-Anishinaabe member and representative for Montana State University, says this partnership will allow them to restore connections within the Great Plains Region.

“What we’re doing in developing this relationship with our relatives at Nueta Hidatsa Sahnish College,” she explained, “is we’re really rebuilding the native knowledge network that made our food system sustainable. We worked together as relatives on the plains, as we shared foods and shared knowledge with one another. And so, building back that native knowledge is a really important element of intertribal food sovereignty.”

The partnership between these schools is strengthened with the grant, which will be used for providing a food systems curriculum and a graduate certificate program. It will also create connections with other indigenous tribes in Mexico and Norway as these schools learn from the sustainable practices of animal husbandry and horticulture.

Ruth Plenty Sweetgrass-She Kills, MHA Nation member and food sovereignty director at Nueta Hidatsa Sahnish College, believes that this grant will benefit the whole region.

“With this project,” she stated, “part of what I want to see is our people having the opportunity and the exposure to agriculture to farming, those ties to our Buffalo relatives, and to be able to know how to grow our own food — to have our own food systems, our own local food, know where it is coming from, how it’s grown and then not only feed ourselves, but like we did historically, to also feed the region.”

The grant will also be used for scholarships at Nueta Hidatsa Sahnish College, which aims to help remove financial obstacles and encourage involvement in the agricultural field.

To learn more about the grant, click the link here, or click here to learn more about Buffalo Nations at Montana State University.