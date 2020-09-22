Nueta Hidatsa Sahnish College awarded grant through a USDA for tribal colleges.

One college received a big grant and has even bigger plans for the money.

The Nueta Hidatsa Sahnish College was awarded $144,000 through a USDA grant for tribal colleges. The school will use the money to build a One-Stop Student Services area. An unused portion of the college will be renovated into new offices and student meeting space. We spoke with the president and she said the new facility is much needed.

“It’s a little bit spread out. Our floor plan is a little bit older and we kind of have to accommodate and do the best that we can and we’re hoping this will make things a lot easier for not just our students but also our staff,” Dr. Twyla Baker.

She said by this Fall they hope to have the project complete. Turtle Mountain Community College also received a grant for $137,000.

