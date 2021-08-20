Nueta Hidatsa Sahnish College forgiving more than $200,000 in student debt

The Nueta Hidatsa Sahnish College announced this week that it’s forgiving about $215,000 dollars in student debt to assist those impacted by the pandemic.

Each student with debt can get up to $2,000 dollars erased by being enrolled as of Jan. 1 2020.

College President Dr. Twyla Baker says the move is made possible by COVID relief funding from the CARES act, and from private sources.

“Everybody’s been impacted by the pandemic. I didn’t feel that we would have to bring up hardships and things like that, or have them qualify in some sort of way, shape or form in order to receive assistance. We made that decision because we’re highly cognizant of what we’ve all been going through,” Baker said.

The NHSC does not provide student loans, but helps finance college costs through federal Pell grants and other scholarships.