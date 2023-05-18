NEW TOWN, N.D. (KXNET) — The new graduating class of one tribal college is breaking many records this year.

The 34 graduates at the Nueta Hidasta Sahnish College, or NHSC, have the highest average GPA in college history, with an average of 3.21. And, of the 34, 28 graduated with honors.

This was also the largest graduating class in over a decade. And the Vice President of Academics for the College shared with us, one student’s heartfelt message during graduation.

“What she said was, ‘whatever you guys are doing, keep doing it because it’s working. And so that’s one of the biggest gratifications and I know our President definitely shares that as well. To hear that from a student. That’s one of the things that we strive for as faculty, staff, and administrators. As well as our Board and I would assume our Council and everything as well,” said Robert Rainbow, the vice president of academics for NHSC.

This year’s graduating class also included a mother/daughter duo.