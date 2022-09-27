NEW TOWN, N.D. (KXNET) — Nueta Hidatsa Sahnish College (NHSC) will be adding a Bachelor of Arts in Business Administration and Management degree to their program lineup.

According to a news release, the college currently offers four bachelor’s degrees, 14 associate’s degrees, and three certificate programs.

The new bachelor’s program is set to launch in Spring 2023.

“After years of work, we are delighted to announce the approval of this additional Bachelor of Business program. Our associate’s business degree is our most popular and it’s been a long-standing goal to offer an advanced business degree,” stated NHSC President Dr. Twyla Baker. “Many of our business students go on to work for MHA Nation, and offering this program is a way we can continue to serve our Tribal Nation, our region, and the State of North Dakota. I am deeply proud of our faculty and staff who were so dedicated to making this happen.”

NHSC is located in New Town and is the only Tribal College/University (TCU) that offers equine studies and a world-renowned Native American Studies program that covers three Native languages.

Most NHSC students are members of the Mandan, Hidatsa, and Arikara Nations, or Three Affiliated Tribes, and reside on the Fort Berthold reservation.