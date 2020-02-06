Nueta Hidatsa Sahnish College sees increase in retention rates

After years of having trouble keeping students, one college is seeing a turn of events.

In 2018, Nueta Hidatsa Sahnish College in New Town had a retention rate close to 30-percent. But as of last spring, the school reached a 72-percent retention rate.

We spoke to the Vice President of student services who said the Achieve the Dream program has helped them turn those numbers around.

“They have provided us with a lot of resources that include emergency student funding, grad ready which is a financial capacity kind of online program for students. They have provided us with coaching,” said Dr. Constance King Gottschall, Vice President of Student Services.

She said that it’s all about student support, and they have many more programs in place to make sure students succeed. The college currently has 230 students enrolled.