Nueta Hidatsa Sahnish College students receive national recognition

The pandemic has put a strain on all of our lives. Adjustments in schedules, working from home and even how we learn have all changed.

Two New Town college students are taking advantage of those changes and furthering their education, hoping to one day make a difference.

“It’s kind of empowering and kind of an honor,” said student Bheri Hallam.

Hallam was awarded the 2021 DREAM Scholarship. The Native American Studies major is 1 of 8 to receive the award in the U.S. — something she says she would have never dreamed of.

Hallam added, “It’s really neat to see how their situations on them achieving their dreams are similar yet so different from mine.”

The scholarship is designed to enhance leadership skills and Hallam says she has plans to do just that.

“Not to be an anthropologist but to get the higher education to be a director for the tribe in cultural preservation. So it would protect like what happened at DAPL,” she added.

And she isn’t the only one looking to make a difference.

Also a Native American Studies major, Caspie Abbey received a different national scholarship. The T3 award was started in response to the pandemic and how it directly affected native American students.

“COVID is really what drove me to go back to college because of the fears,” said Abbey.

Abbey is a non-traditional student in every sense. She is a wife, a mother and now a full-time student. And with the scholarship, she was able to achieve her dream to not only make a better life for her but her family as well.

“For me, it is getting it and having it. I’m going to have college students in a couple of years and I want to set that level and show them that you can do it,” added Abbey.

Bheri says she has plans to go to anthropology school in either Minnesota, Arizona or California.

Caspie says after she finishes her degree, she plans to stay teaching in the New Town area.