Nueta Hidatsa Sahnish College students serving in the North Dakota National Guard are eligible for more assistance

Members of the Guard and the school’s president signed a formal memorandum of the agreement earlier this week.

With this agreement, NHSC became the fifth and final Tribal College in North Dakota to allow students to qualify for state tuition assistance.

The school’s president tells us there are only a handful of guardsmen currently enrolled at the college, but now with this assistance, more will likely decide to attend.

“From my understanding is that a lot of the support is going to be coming from the national guard themselves. They’re going to be kind of offering technical assistance in applying for it and understanding how it works with federal financial aid and that type of thing, so it’s just another arm of support,” Twyla Baker said.

The North Dakota Guard’s state tuition assistance program provides tuition assistance to over 400 soldiers and Airmen per semester and is one of the organization’s most sought-after benefits.

