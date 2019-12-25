Nurse helps opioid addicts in small North Dakota town

A family nurse based in a small North Dakota town is providing medical treatment for people with opioid dependence who are unable to commute to Bismarck.

Rhonda Schmidt has treated about half a dozen patients from Beach, the Dickinson and Killdeer areas, and Grant and Morton counties since March.

The Glen Ullin Family Medical Clinic where Schmidt works is about an hour’s drive west of Bismarck.

Schmidt is the only one in Glen Ullin who can prescribe Suboxone to curb opioid cravings. Glen Ullin has a population of 713.