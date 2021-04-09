Nurse of 41 years gives a crash course in cannabis

After state lawmakers voted overwhelmingly against a bill to legalize recreational marijuana, a North Dakota nurse is speaking up.

Gail Pederson is a registered nurse specializing in holistic care, including cannabis consultation and education.

She began coming to the state legislature from Valley City in 2017 to testify in support of medical marijuana. Pederson was back this year in support of the legalization bill, that failed, and another that increases the number of caregivers allowed for medical cannabis patients. That one passed.

As a nurse of 41 years with a certificate in cannabis nursing, Pederson says misinformation is still a problem at the Capitol.

“Nobody knows what the endocannabinoid system is, how it works in our bodies, the importance of it, and why we need it as medication,” Pederson shared.

“There are more and more studies coming out that people are using cannabis to reduce their pain medication use, to reduce their alcohol use is one big thing.”

Her goal is to help educate providers and all North Dakotans about the plant.

She’s hosting a free course on Wednesday, April 14, at the Ramada in Bismarck from 7 to 9 p.m.