It’s National Nurses Appreciation Day.

Throughout the pandemic, the world has gotten a glimpse at what it’s been like being a medical professional during this time.

With everything going in the world the strength of nurses has been constant and consistent.

As doctors come in and check on your progress it’s the nurses that never leave your side.

“You know seeing what’s going on not only here, but around the world, it’s nice to be appreciated and it’s nice for people to understand. But our job is not always the easiest and that we just have to show up and do our part every day,” shared Marlee Buechler, a pediatric registered nurse at Sanford Health.

National Nurses Day also kicks off National Nurses Week.

It ends on May 12, which is the birthday of Florence Nightingale, who is the founder of modern nursing.