Nurses are staying positive despite the pressure and responsibilities they face

A local Bismarck nurse is always in good spirits when it comes to doing her job despite the challenges and job requirements, especially with COVID-19.

“We put in some long hours; we put in hours: like 12-hour shifts. Some of the challenges are being there for your patient at the most vulnerable time of their life, and just feeling that empathy towards them and their families,” said Sadie Schmiesing, registered nurse.

Those requirements do not get in the way of wanting to help others.

“Nursing is making a difference in somebody’s life, which is why I went into nursing,” Schmiesing said.

Saving lives and good interpersonal skills are two of the main things that keeps bringing Sadie Schmiesing to work.

“The relationship that you have with your patient, and the connection that you have with your patient, and their family and just how intimate that can be,” Schmiesing said.

Although she said she has considered other professionals in healthcare, they don’t add up to the joy of being a nurse.

“I was maybe going to go with being a pharmacist but then I job shadowed a pharmacist, and a nurse, and I thought that nursing was what I was destined to be. Nursing was the heart of healthcare.”

Schmiesing said the profession offers great job benefits.

“There’s job stability. You can get a job very easily. The pay is very well, and it provides financial stability as well,” Schmiesing said.