Nurses Band Together to Prevent a Supply Shortage From Hitting North Dakota

Nurses across the country are working on the front lines, and lately, they’ve expressed major concern over a shortage of personal protective equipment, or PPE.

The MNA nurses of St. Alexius Health in Bismarck are calling on the community to ensure this does not happen here in North Dakota.
They are accepting donations of new N95 masks, which will be distributed to nurses who are running out at their own hospitals.

In a Facebook post, the nurses requesting donations say, “Every mask collected means a nurse will be less afraid to go home to their families at night. Re-using masks is potentially dangerous for both nurses and patients. And if we can’t keep nurses safe, we won’t have nurses to care for patients.”

Nurses started accepting donations today and will do so again tomorrow.

If you can help donate, stop by the Bismarck House of Labor Sunday between noon and 2 p.m.

The organizers say, just pull up to the MNA office in your car, and they will come to meet you.

