MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — It’s a job that’s always in demand, but it takes years of school and it’s not cheap; nursing school can cost around $10,000 a year.

Hospitals and clinics in Bismarck need emergency room nurses and Minot needs delivery nurses. Just about every town in the state needs registered nurses.

Samantha Babcock is studying nursing at Dakota College of Bottineau.

Babcock says she’s received a scholarship from the Trinity Foundation, which will help her get her nursing degree and help her family budget immensely.

“A really great deal of gratitude, financial stability for my family. We are a one-income family so receiving help is a really great stress relief,” said Babcock.

You also don’t have to wait until college to start becoming a nurse.

Alexa Rice is a student at Magic City Campus who works in the labor and delivery department at Trinity Hospital in Minot.

She is one of four students part of the Health Occupation Student Association to receive a scholarship.

And because of this money, she plans on attending Minot State University and specializing in labor and delivering babies.

“I like the ER kind of feeling and I also love kids and teaching. So when you work in labor and delivery you kind of get that ER feel where it’s unpredictable and then you also get the kids of course,” said Rice.

Both Babcock and Rice say their scholarships will help them not have to worry about finances and just focus on studies and family.

In North Dakota, thousands of scholarships go unclaimed in our state.